TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Jackson was born August 18, 1953, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Jackson was born August 18, 1953, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Jackson was born August 18, 1953, in Tyler, and died July 21, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Firefighter who Snapchatted child porn 278 times on duty gets 18 years in prison
-
Trump, Back the Blue and Gohmert supporters: Violence was not us
-
Tyler protests: New video of assault
-
Opposition to overpass as Old Jacksonville Highway could expand to six lanes
-
Police looking for two more from Sunday protest altercation in the square