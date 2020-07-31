Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Kerry Wayne Jackson, 66, of Tyler, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Jackson was born August 18, 1953, and died July 21, 2020.

