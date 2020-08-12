Rev. J.D. Graham
 TEXARKANA — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. J.D. Graham, 90, of Van, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty, Lindale. Mr. Graham was born March 27, 1930, in Munday, and died August 10, 2020.

