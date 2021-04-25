Rev. David “Randy” Penney
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Memorial services for David “Randy” Penney;, 86, of Henderson will be 2 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 pm. Mr. Penney died January 11, 2021 in Tyler and was born May 27, 1934 in Sulphur Springs, TX.
 
 