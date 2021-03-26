Rev. Charles Haley Sr.
BETHANY, LA — Charles Howard Haley, Sr., 92, passed away March 21, 2021. A visitation will be from 12PM-2PM, Friday, March 26th, at First Baptist Church of Alto, 235 E. San Antonio St., Alto, TX. Funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be at Still Waters Memorial Garden, Jacksonville, TX. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler city council approves contract to build 11 affordable homes in north Tyler neighborhood
-
Monumental match: Cumberland Academy in soccer playoffs for first time
-
Tyler man sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to killing girlfriend
-
Tyler man pleads guilty to distributing cocaine, meth
-
A Purrfect Habitat: Cheetah cubs move into their new homes at Caldwell Zoo