Rev. Charles Haley Sr.
BETHANY, LA — Charles Howard Haley, Sr., 92, passed away March 21, 2021. A visitation will be from 12PM-2PM, Friday, March 26th, at First Baptist Church of Alto, 235 E. San Antonio St., Alto, TX. Funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be at Still Waters Memorial Garden, Jacksonville, TX. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
 
 