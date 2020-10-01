Rev. Billy Joe Jackson
 KILGORE — Graveside services are scheduled for Rev. Billy Joe Jackson, 69, of Kilgore, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Grabel Cemetery. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home, Kilgore. Condolences may be left at Cunninghamkilgore.com. Mr. Jackson was born January 15, 1969, in Kilgore, and died September 26, 2020.

