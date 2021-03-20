Rebecca Gray
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Graveside services will be 11 am Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Doyle Sumrall officiating under direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Mrs. Gray was born September 20, 1948 and died on March 15, 2021. She was a Baptist and was a teacher with Henderson ISD.
