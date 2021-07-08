Reba Swain Nolen
GRAND SALINE — Services for Reba Swain Nolen, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at New Testament Holiness Church. Mrs. Nolen passed away July 5, 2021 in Grand Saline. She was born September 4, 1931, in Grand Saline.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Bullard man pleads guilty to Aryan Circle 2016 violent gang attack
-
Lindale man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, other man with truck won't get death penalty
-
Texas to be first state to make buying sex a felony
-
Photo Gallery Part 2: Lake Jacksonville, the boats, homes, docks and people
-
Photo Gallery Part 1: Lake Jacksonville, the boats, homes, docks and people