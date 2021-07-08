Reba Swain Nolen
GRAND SALINE — Services for Reba Swain Nolen, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at New Testament Holiness Church. Mrs. Nolen passed away July 5, 2021 in Grand Saline. She was born September 4, 1931, in Grand Saline.
 
 

