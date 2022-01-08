Reathell Kelley
QUITMAN — Reathell Kelley passed on January 6, 2022. Mr. Kelley will lie in state from 12:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations.
Services for Reathell Kelley will be held on Saturday, January 8,2022 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations at 2:00PM with burial to follow at Freeman Chapel Cemetery in Mineola, Texas.
