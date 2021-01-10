Raymond Lindblom
TYLER - A Requiem Mass will be held for Raymond Lindblom, 74, of Tyler, on Wed., Jan. 13, 2021 at 10 AM at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Tyler, under direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation, Tues., Jan. 12, 5:30 - 7:30 PM, at funeral home - Rosary at 5 PM. Ray was born Apr. 5, 1946 in Indianapolis, IN and passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 in Tyler.
