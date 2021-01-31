Raymond Lee Nichols
FRANKSTON — Raymond Lee Nichols, 87, of Frankston, passed away Jan. 21, 2021. Visitation is Mon. Feb. 1 from 2-7 pm. and family will be present from 5-7 pm at Autry Funeral Home,Frankston. Memorial Service is Tues. Feb. 2 at 11 am, First Baptist Church Frankston. Burial service at 3:30 pm Feb.2 at Shiloh Cem.,San Augustine, TX, under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
