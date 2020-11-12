TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Rastus Henry Perry III, 42 , of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Carlisle Baptist Church. Interment, Big Spring Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Perry III was born September 10, 1978, and died November 4, 2020.
Rastus Henry Perry III
