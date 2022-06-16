Randy Lee Lomonaco
TYLER — Memorial services and a celebration of life for Randy Lee Lomonaco, 69, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tyler, with visitation being held after the service. Randy passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements were with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
TYLER — Memorial services and a celebration of life for Randy Lee Lomonaco, 69, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Tyler, with visitation being held after the service. Randy passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements were with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.