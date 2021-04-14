Randy Jay Copeland
CANTON — Services for Randy Copeland, 52, of Canton, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Copeland passed away April 11, 2021. He was born May 10, 1968, in Grand Saline.
