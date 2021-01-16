A memorial service will be held for Mr. Tutor at Lowe Funeral Home on Monday January 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Ralph Tutor
SULPHUR SPRINGS - Rodney Tutor, 83, went to be with our Heavenly Father and his loving wife on Wednesday January 6, 2021.
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Tutor at Lowe Funeral Home on Monday January 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM
A memorial service will be held for Mr. Tutor at Lowe Funeral Home on Monday January 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.