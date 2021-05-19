Ralph Kinney
TYLER — Kenneth “Ralph” Kinney, 83, of Tyler, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. Visitation will be on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Ralph was born on August 13, 1937 in Hiram, Texas and was a Veteran of the Air Force.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
-
Local business, officials weigh in on Abbott ending extra $300 for unemployment
-
Tyler lawyer announces run for 241st District Court judge seat
-
Motorcyclist saved by miracle chance and heroic efforts of Christus nurse
-
Gov. Abbott says no governmental entities, public schools in Texas cannot require mask wearing