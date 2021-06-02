Rachel F. Kracht
GLADEWATER — Mrs. Kracht was born July 2, 1922 in Bromide, Oklahoma and passed away at the age of 98 on May 30, 2021. She had been a resident of Gladewater for 2 years, formerly living in Tyler. She was a devoted homemaker and Granny. For more information, visit www.hilliardfuneralhome.com.
