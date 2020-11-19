Preston Moore, Sr.
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Preston Moore, Sr., 78, of Grand Saline, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at New Horizons Assembly of God. Interment, Haven of Memories, Canton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Moore, Sr. was born January 9, 1942, and died November 17, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you