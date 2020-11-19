GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for Preston Moore, Sr., 78, of Grand Saline, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at New Horizons Assembly of God. Interment, Haven of Memories, Canton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Moore, Sr. was born January 9, 1942, and died November 17, 2020.
Preston Moore, Sr.
