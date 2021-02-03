Preston Isham
LINDALE — A gathering of friends for Preston Isham, age 84 of Lindale, Texas, will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Preston passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. He was born February 14, 1936 in Tyler.
