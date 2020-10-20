Preston Dunn
 ARKANSAS — Graveside services are scheduled for Preston Dunn, 83, of Frankston, 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Wofford Cemetery. Interment, Wofford Cemetery in Frankston. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Frankston. Mr. Dunn was born January 17, 1937, in Frankston, and died October 17, 2020.

