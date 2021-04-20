PORFIDIO BENEVIDES CASTANEDA
GILMER — Porfidio Benevides Castaneda was born February 26, 1955 in Mathis, Texas and died April 14, 2021 in Gilmer, Texas. He was a loving father and grandfather. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 20, at Mt. Gilead Baptist church,409 Tobe Rd. Gilmer, Texas 2-5 PM.
 
 