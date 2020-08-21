VAN — No services have been scheduled for Phyllis Diane Sanchez, 71, Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Sanchez was born January 1, 1949, in Smith County, and died August 19, 2020.
Phyllis Diane Sanchez
VAN — No services have been scheduled for Phyllis Diane Sanchez, 71, Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Sanchez was born January 1, 1949, in Smith County, and died August 19, 2020.
VAN — No services have been scheduled for Phyllis Diane Sanchez, 71, Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Sanchez was born January 1, 1949, in Smith County, and died August 19, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Traffic stop shows entire story in Tyler
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19
-
'Abortion is a blessing' billboards come to Carthage, East Texas
-
Three vehicle accident involves motorcycle and Tyler police vehicle
-
COVID-19 recoveries skyrocket in Smith County, bringing active cases down to 501