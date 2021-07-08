Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in Charge of arrangements.
Pete Russell
GLADEWATER — Service For Pete Russell, 96, of Gladewater will be at 11 O’Clock Saturday, July 10, at The Siloam Baptist Church Winona. Burial will be at Siloam Cemetery in Winona.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater in Charge of arrangements.
