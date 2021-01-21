Pete Bowins
LINDALE — Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Lindale City Cemetery with Rev. Michael Peschke officiating and under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, TX. Pete was born February 8, 1930 in Winona, TX and passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 in Lindale.
