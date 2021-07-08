Perry Joe Smith
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Perry Joe Smith 61 of Whitehouse, are 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8th at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
