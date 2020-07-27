Peggy Marie Hulse
 QUITMAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Peggy Marie Hulse, 88, of Mineola, 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at First Baptist Church Quitman. Interment, Laurel Oaks Cemetery, Mesquite. Arrangements by Lowe Funeral Home, Quimtan. Ms. Hulse was born December 18, 1931, in Dallas, and died July 22, 2020.

