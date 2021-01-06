Peggy Marie Chapman
PARIS, TX - Graveside services for Mrs. Peggy Marie Chapman, 80, of Paris, will be at 11 a.m., Wed., January 6, 2021 at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. She was born July 18, 1940 in Aubrey, TX, and died Jan. 1, 2021.

Recommended For You


Tags