Peggy Lee Paramore Forbis

FLINT — Services are pending for Peggy Lee Paramore Forbis, 78, of Flint. Mrs. Forbis was born November 9, 1943 in Chickasha, OK and passed away April 26, 2022 in Tyler. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home.