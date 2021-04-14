Peggy Lee Hulsey
TYLER — Peggy Lee Hulsey, age 70, of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 12, 2021. Peggy was born Wednesday, July 5, 1950 in Rusk, Texas. A graveside service for Peggy will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery.
