Peggy Joyce Pruitt
AUSTIN — Services for Peggy Joyce Williams Pruitt, 86, of Austin will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Pruitt was born May 16, 1934 and passed away May 3, 2021.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Commentary: Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger's tragic death provides a sobering reminder
-
2 children, 2 adults killed in two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 31 in Smith County
-
East Texas family's adopted child brings love, unity and perspective to Lindale community
-
Class 3A Region II Tennis: White Oak, Edgewood teams headed to state
-
Smiley named new principal for Rice Elementary