Peggy Joyce Pruitt
AUSTIN — Services for Peggy Joyce Williams Pruitt, 86, of Austin will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Mrs. Pruitt was born May 16, 1934 and passed away May 3, 2021.
 
 