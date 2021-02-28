Peggy Jean Mooney
TYLER — Peggy Jean Mooney age 89, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021 at Park Place Nursing Home in Tyler. She was born on Nov. 19, 1931 in Shreveport, LA to Adele and Alex Smith. Services are pending at this time. Cremation services provided by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview. The full obituary and online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com.
