Peggy Cagle

TYLER — Services for Peggy Cagle, 89, of Tyler will be held at a later date under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.

Mrs. Cagle was born August 14, 1932 in Dallas and passed away January 17, 2022 in Bullard.