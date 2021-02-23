Pearlie Bernice Johnson
GLADEWATER — 102, of Gladewater, TX Services will be held on Wed. Feb. 24, 2021, 12 New Hope Baptist Church, Burial will follow in Jordan Valley Cemetery in Longview, TX. Arrangements McCauley & Son Funeral Home. Viewing on Feb. 23, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. New Hope Baptist Church.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.