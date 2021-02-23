Pearlie Bernice Johnson
GLADEWATER — 102, of Gladewater, TX Services will be held on Wed. Feb. 24, 2021, 12 New Hope Baptist Church, Burial will follow in Jordan Valley Cemetery in Longview, TX. Arrangements McCauley & Son Funeral Home. Viewing on Feb. 23, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. New Hope Baptist Church.

