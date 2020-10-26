HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Paulino Elizondo, 70, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson. Interment, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Memory Gardens of the Valley Memorial Park in Weatherford. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Elizondo was born August 20, 1950, in Guanajuato, Mexico, and died October 23, 2020.
Paulino Elizondo
