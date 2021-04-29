Pauline Monroe
PITTSBURG — Pauline Henderson Monroe passed away April 22, 2021 at UT Health East Texas, Tyler, at the age of 55. Her funeral will be May 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Patrick Lloyd as eulogist and burial will be at Reeves Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Volleyball: Former Brook Hill head coach Sonorah Duty introduced as assistant coach at Tyler Legacy
-
Parents of East Texas toddler hope he wakes up from coma
-
Tyler City Council moves forward with new conference center, construction to begin this summer
-
Funeral for rapper Gregory ‘Shock G’ Jacobs set for Saturday in Tampa
-
Coming Soon: Rusk Fair on the Square adds new additions to old traditions