Pauline Monroe
PITTSBURG — Pauline Henderson Monroe passed away April 22, 2021 at UT Health East Texas, Tyler, at the age of 55. Her funeral will be May 1, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Patrick Lloyd as eulogist and burial will be at Reeves Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
 
 