Paula Minter Reynolds
MAYDELLE — A funeral service for Paula Minter Reynolds, of Maydelle, is scheduled at 11 AM Sat., May 29, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Bro. Dale Jamerson will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Comfort Cemetery in Maydelle. Visitation will begin on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 5 to 7p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Paula passed away May 27, 2021.
