Paul Wayne Dennis

GLADEWATER — Paul Wayne Dennis, died April 30, 2023. Visitation is 6-8 pm Thursday at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Services, First Baptist Church of Liberty City at 1:00pm Friday. Burial at Cathedral in the Pines.