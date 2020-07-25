CANTON — No services have been scheduled for Patsy Marie Dalby, 79. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Dalby was born January 16, 1941, in Mt. Calm, and died July 21, 2020.
Patsy Marie Dalby
