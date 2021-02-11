Patsy Hill
PRUITT — Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Pruitt Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Haven of Memories Cemetery in Canton, Texas. To view obit: www.hilliardfuneralhome.com
