Patsy G. O’Barr
EMERALD BAY — Services for Patsy G. O’Barr, 80, of Emerald Bay will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19 at the funeral home. Interment Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Patsy was born November 8, 1940 in San Juan and passed away March 12, 2021 in Bullard.
 
 