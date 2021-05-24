Patsy Compton Gibson
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Patsy Compton Gibson will be at 10 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021 at Rusk County Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. She was born July 16, 1941 in Rusk County, and died May 21, 2021 in Longview.
