Patrick Edwards
WILLS POINT — Patrick Edwards, 54, passed away February 24, 2021. A memorial service is scheduled 2:00 PM Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Victory Church Canton (1200 W. College St., Canton, TX 75103). Visitation will start one hour prior to the service.
