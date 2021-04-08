Patricia Ann (Miller) Cornelius
MT. PLEASANT — Services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Gilmore Baptist Church. Burial in Piney Cemetery under the direction of Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant. Viewing Friday 12p -3p at the funeral home. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
 
 