Patricia Ann Kimbrell Spears
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Patricia Ann Kimbrell Spears, 88, of Tyler, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mrs. Spears was born October 5, 1932, in Zwolle, LA, and died October 12, 2020.

