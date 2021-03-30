Patricia Ann Grant Mitcham
HENDERSON — Services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Grant Mitcham, 78, of Henderson, will be 11 a.m., Thurs., April 1, 2021 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wed., March 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Mitcham passed away March 27, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1942.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.