Pastor Hipolito Mendoza
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Hipolito Mendoza, 66 of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11 am at Iglesia Apostolica Camino Al Cielo. FACE MASK REQUIRED under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Friday from 6 pm until Sunday at 8 am at the church.
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Trending Topics
-
WATCH: Tyler Legacy students save the day after stopping out-of-control school bus
-
Family tradition: Another QB McCown signs with next level, Owen to Colorado
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Two-vehicle accident on South Broadway
-
Andy Woods Elementary turns gym into a skating rink experience for students
-
Kay Evelyn Barnes