Pastor Hipolito Mendoza
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Hipolito Mendoza, 66 of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11 am at Iglesia Apostolica Camino Al Cielo. FACE MASK REQUIRED under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be on Friday from 6 pm until Sunday at 8 am at the church.
 
 

