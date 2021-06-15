Pamela Rae Welmaker
BULLARD — Pamela Rae Welmaker, 75, of Bullard, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Tyler. She was born on December 25, 1945 in Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Charles Henry Welmaker. No services are scheduled at this time.
Arrangements are with Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
 
 

