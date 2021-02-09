Otis Bryan
OVERTON — Graveside services for Otis Bryan will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:00pm at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton.
