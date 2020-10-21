Oscar R. Reyes Sr.
 HENDERSON — Oscar R. Reyes Sr., 60, of Henderson, Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Reyes Sr. was born October 25, 1959, in Chihuahua, Mexico, and died October 19, 2020.

