Orla Ann Tomlin
STEPHENVILLE, TEXAS — A graveside service for Mrs. Orla Ann Tomlin, age 94 of Stephenville, Texas, is scheduled for 1:00 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Mt. Sylvan Cemetery with Rev. Bradley C. Dyche officiating. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.
